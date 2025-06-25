EAGLE, Idaho — We are now down to the final days before the city of Eagle hosts its annual Wet and Wild Parade. I talked with the city about what is new and where traffic will be diverted!

See what changes are coming to Downtown Eagle for the weekend's festivities:

Eagle gets ready to host annual Eagle Fun Days; Releasing map for Wet and Wild parade route

Eagle Fun Days is kicking off on Friday at Eagle High School for Family Fun Night.

"From 5 pm to 8 p.m. live music, vendors, rides, lots of activities... The fire truck will be on hand to spray everyone down," smiled Laura Williams with the City of Eagle.

All the regular fun festivities minus the fireworks, which, as I previously reported, were canceled due to the city not having a location to fire the mortars. But the big ticket item is the Wet and Wild Parade, which the city is bringing back to its original home on Old State.

Williams explained, "The closure for State Street will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will come down Edgewood and end on Stierman, which is right here in front of he library."

The city heavily focused on safety in this year's parade, making some adjustments to the event.

"We are going to have some barriers. Those barriers, hopefully, will create some protection for people getting out, maybe getting in the way of the floats," continued Williams.

The parade route and a car show will shut down a good section of downtown Eagle Road. So it is encouraged to detour around the area using Edgewood or Floating Feather. But local businesses are not worried about the shutdown at all.

Spitfire Tacos Assistant Manager Elisabeth Nabarrete exclaimed, "No, it's actually better for business because everyone will be walking down this street."

Spitfire Tacos will be joining the fun themselves, with live music and two taco trucks to make it easier for folks to enjoy good food while out on the town.

"We want it to be a blast, we want it to be fun, a party, and we want everyone to come try our tacos," shrugged Nabarrete.

