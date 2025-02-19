Eagle Fun Days rescheduled to June, fireworks show canceled

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days, which is traditionally held the weekend after the 4th of July, is rescheduled for June 27-28 this year, according to Tuesday's press release from Eagle Mayor Brad Pike.

This decision, Pike explained, was made to avoid the extreme heat experienced last year when temperatures soared to 105 degrees on July 13. In contrast, the high temperature on June 28 was a more manageable 82 degrees.

"Moving the date up by two weeks was done for the safety and enjoyment of both attendees and staff," Pike said.

Additionally, the fireworks display, a traditional highlight of Eagle Fun Days, will not occur this year due to the unavailability of a safe location. Eagle Island State Park, the usual venue, is no longer an option. Last year’s alternative, the Eagle High School football field, is also unavailable. "Another suitable location simply does not exist within city limits," Pike said.

Safety concerns also impact the annual parade, particularly its "wet-n-wild" portion. Discussions about the parade's future involve the Eagle Police Department, Fire Department, and city staff. "No decisions have been made to cancel the parade, in part or in whole," Pike said, but emphasized that the risk of serious injury necessitates careful consideration as Eagle's population continues to grow.

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you updates as the2025 Eagle Fun Days get closer.