Eagle Fire responds to 4-wheeler crash in Ada County foothills, rider airlifted

EAGLE, Idaho — Several emergency crews responded to a 4-wheeler crash in the Ada County foothills over the weekend.

The Eagle Fire Department said the rider was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, but had lower leg injuries. The patient was treated at the scene and flown by Life Flight Network to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for further care.

Eagle Fire is reminding people to wear helmets and protective gear, ride within their skill level and carry water, a charged phone, and basic first aid supplies when recreating in the foothills.

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