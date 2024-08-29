Eagle Fire Department deploys team to combat Snag Fire

EAGLE, Idaho — As firefighters continue working around the clock to manage the wildfires, the Eagle Fire Department is stepping in to help out by sending a crew to tackle the Snag Fire.

Eagle Fire Department sent three crew members to help control the snag fire.

The department also sent a brush truck to help out the 537 personnel.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As firefighters continue to work around the clock to control wildfires the Eagle Fire Department is stepping in to assist by deploying crew members to help contain the Snag Fire.

Army soldiers from joint base Lewis-McCord are being activated to help on the fire line. As we've previously reported the lightning-caused Snag Fire began burning early this month.

“It's always a balancing act and every year we go through this,” said Battalion Chief Jeff Krochmal.

Battalion Chief Jeff Krochmall tells me with current staffing the department feels comfortable sending three crew members but the number one priority is their community.

So far they've been lucky with the weather window now cooling off.

“Chances are that we will do a crew swap so at the end of that deployment we’ll send another crew out there to replace those guys as long as there’s a need and as long as we don’t need that resource over here,” said Krochmal

The Snag Fire has burned 27,458 acres and is only 3% contained with 537 personnel on the fire line.

The August 7th ready evacuation order is still in place for Warm Lake residents and North Shore Lodge. No other evacuations have been announced.

“You’re always kinda rolling the dice but you are trying to do the most good for the most people with the resources they have,” said Krochmal.