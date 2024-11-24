Eagle falls to Rigby in 6A State Championship game inside Albertsons Stadium

BOISE, IDAHO — The Mustangs of Eagle High School fell to the Rigby Trojans in the 6A State Championship game on Saturday inside Albertsons Stadium. The final score was 21-41.



Rigby took home the trophy winning 41-21.

The last time Eagle made State was in 2011.

For other 2024 high school playoff scores, click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The 2024 high school football season wrapped up after Eagle High School fell short of Rigby in the 6A State Championship Game. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston with some highlights of the game.

It was a rainy day at Albertsons Stadium but that did not stop fans from packing the stands for the 2024 6A State Championship game between the Eagle Mustangs and the Trojans of Rigby.

"This is the most exciting thing I think any senior can go through," exclaimed parent Nicholas Johnson.

Another parent, Shelly Niehaus added, "This is something they have always dreamed of. These boys started their sophomore year at the Boise State football camp. Now we are finishing up here."

Johnson finished with, "Whether they go to the next level or not— this will be a huge moment for them."

It was a rough first quarter for the Mustangs as the Trojans drove down the field and scored on their first offensive possession. They followed that up on defense by blocking a punt and recovering it in the endzone, which resulted in them taking a two-score lead. But, that lead would be cut down in the second quarter after a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Gavin Crawford making it 13-7 Rigby.

"I feel like we handled adversity really well. Down 13-0 in the first quarter and we bounced back," said senior safety Chance Jones.

To open the second half, senior Aaron Zrno took the kickoff all the way back to the house, giving Eagle their first lead of the game at 14-13.

Jones continued, "Thats how I feel like it's been all year. We are down but we always fight back."

This fight however was a tough one as Rigby’s run game bulldozed through the Mustang defense. After a few more drives, another Eagle touchdown was not enough to beat Rigby.

"We left it all out there. I'm proud of our defense. We fought till the end. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other boys," finished Jones.

Rigby took home the championship trophy after beating the Mustangs 41-21 on the blue.