Drivers speeding 20-50 mph above the posted limit on Highway 16, Eagle Police say

EAGLE, Idaho — Last weekend, the Eagle Police Department pulled over several drivers traveling at dangerously high speeds along Highway 16.

While deputies conducted direct patrols along the highway, drivers were stopped traveling between 80 mph and 103 mph in posted 45 mph and 55 mph zones, EPD said. Officials say one of these stops resulted in a misdemeanor DUI arrest.

Highway 16 continues to see heavy traffic as the area grows, making it even more important for drivers to slow down.

"We know everyone has places to be — we just ask that you give yourself a little extra time and keep your speed in check," EPD said.