Driver killed after vehicle hits light pole near Highway 44 and Eagle Road in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — A 35-year-old man died late Monday night after a single-vehicle crash in Eagle, authorities said.

Eagle Police and Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just before midnight on June 29 to the intersection of South Eagle Road and Highway 44.

Investigators said a 2011 Honda Pilot was traveling east on Highway 44 when it struck a light pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

First responders tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after notifying family.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

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