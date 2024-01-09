Detour to get into Eagle Island State Park

EAGLE, ID — The entrance to Eagle Island State Park on SH-44 is temporarily closed for construction and is planned to be closed through February 24th.



Construction near Eagle Island State Park could bring more traffic to this side street already dealing with its share of concerns. A couple of weeks ago I told you about how residents along this route were worried about traffic impacts, and it looks like things might get worse before they get better.

Gateway Parks is quite a popular place in the winter. But, this year the accessibility has changed as the entrance to Eagle Island State Park is under construction, redirecting visitors to the old entrance on Hatchery Road.

"It was a little more confusing. We initially missed the turn and had to make a loop. It was a little more inconvenient. We went last year and had gone the original way," said Alyssa Mize.

The construction is temporary as crews develop a 50-spot RV park. Some folks actually found the detour to be more helpful for their travel.

Kathy Mize explained, "It was actually closer for us. So, even more convenient and there was even a sign posted so it was super easy for us."

However, Doug Foote, who I spoke with about the dangers of the intersection at Linder and Hatchery a few weeks back is concerned about the safety of his neighbors with the pending influx of traffic on Hatchery.

Foote exclaimed, "If you're coming into the park, the speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Not 50 and 60. We got kids out here walking. We got animals. We got wild and domestic both. Keep your speed down. Keep alert."

According to Idaho Parks and Rec, this detour is expected to last through February 24th.

