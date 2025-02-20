City of Eagle is possibly canceling two major Eagle Fun Days festivities

EAGLE, Idaho — During these cold, wet winter days, it's nice to have a warm weather event to look forward to.

For decades in Eagle, that beacon of warmer days has been the summer staple, Eagle Fun Days. However, this year's festivities may be without some of the all-time fan favorites, including the fireworks display and The Wet and Wild Parade. Idaho News 6 sat down with the Eagle Mayor, Brad Pike to find out— why?

He tells me the cancellations aren't final yet, and conversations around the parade and summer events will be taken up at their next city council meeting. The city council meeting will be held next Tuesday at 5:30 pm.

Eagle Fun Days is one of the city’s biggest events of the year. But this summer, the Wet and Wild Parade is likely being called off over safety concerns. The fireworks display is also on the chopping block since ongoing construction at Eagle Island State Park has left the city with no safe place to set them off.

Many community members have voiced their frustrations over the cancellations online, even creating a new Facebook group dedicated to the subject. A few posts pointed to nearby Star, hoping the neighboring city could offer a solution. So I called Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick to get his thoughts.

Chadwick explained that Star has to budget and plan for their own events and politely stated that Eagle Fun Days was not their priority.

Idaho News 6 spoke with the owner of Kevista Coffee, Kevin Lauinger, who says Eagle Fun Days was exactly the kind of family fun environment his family was looking for when they moved to Idaho.

"It's what makes Eagle what Eagle is, and everyone looks forward to it. It's an absolute blast," said Lauinger. "I understand the construction we have had over here is now on State [Street]; it's a pain. I know it has to happen because we are growing here in Eagle but, to cancel the Eagle Fun Days and the Wet and Wild Parade— I think is a bad decision."

"We thought it was the funniest, coolest thing ever. I have never seen a community play like that— a water fight with the firefighters and firetrucks and water trucks and everyone with guns," smiled Lauinger.

Lauinger continued, "We live in such a society, where it's ‘oh no, wear your helmet! Oh no, someone's going to lose an eye!' and just to see the city promote, 'let's just have fun and have a water fight.' That's what people love and what we want to be a part of.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.