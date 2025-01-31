Can't turn here; Downtown Eagle Mobility Project taking away left turn lane from Old State and Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — ACHD is moving onto phase two of its Downtown Eagle Mobility Project. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with ACHD about what this next phase will entail and what is changing about this intersection at Eagle and Old State.

Traffic has been running a little smoother in downtown Eagle, with most road construction projects being moved to Aikens as ACHD begins the next phase of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project.

"We are actually going to punch Aikens through from 1st to 2nd, so we have that new connection to get the grid a little more complete," said ACHD's Cody Homan.

Homan says this will help the flow of traffic throughout downtown as well as more past the businesses on Aikens.

Homan explained that they plan to expand the sidewalks and roadway that wraps around Old Park Place, allowing for two-way traffic. But the biggest part of the project will take away the left turn lane on Old State to head south on Eagle.

Homan explained, "That's why we put that intersection on second, so you could turn left at second and use plaza to get to Eagle, the point of that is we can give a lot more green time to north-south traffic. For the people who want to get through downtown, they can get through easier."

Homan also mentioned that the construction will rework the sidewalks on Old State near Eagle Rd.

"Please come support the businesses. It may be a little more difficult to get to them but they really really appreciate people coming in and showing support while we do the construction," added Homan.

There is no set day but ACHD says that if everything goes well, roads should be clear by late fall or early winter.