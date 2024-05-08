Boy Scouts of America changing its name for the first time in 114 years

EAGLE, IDAHO — For the first time in its 114-year-old history, the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to provide a more inclusive and inviting environment for youth.



Boy Scouts of America was created back in 1910.

This is the first time since its creation that the name will be changed.

In 2017 BSA announced it would begin allowing girls to join the organization and welcomed in as Cub Scouts.

This move and the name change are due to a major push to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for those who want to be involved.

Girl troops do all of the same activities that boy troops do.

It has been almost 115 years since Boy Scouts of America was created. Now, after many years and many more changes, the iconic youth organization will be changing its name to Scouting America. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I met up with two members of Troop 1G to discuss the impacts of these changes.

"It just feels very cool, that I can be able to be a part of this old and traditional troop," exclaimed Tenderfoot Scout Nico Harris.

Scout Master Kate Harris of Troop 1G said, "I've always loved scouts. I loved it for my son, and I love it even more for my daughter."

For the first time in its long history Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to Scouting America. This comes after a push by BSA to create a more inclusive presence.

"I think it will help with recruitment and I think it will help with anyone that felt like an outsider in scouts because they were a girl, that will reduce that stigma," explained the Scout Master.

Harris explained that putting her older son through the organization made her fall in love with scouting, but she wasn't the only one. Her daughter Nico followed soon after.

"She couldn’t wait to join the girl's troop," smiled Harris. "Just to see these young women develop into fantastic leaders."

"I think it's going to be very inviting to girls who want to do scouts since it is called Scouting America versus Boy Scouts of America," said Nico.

I spoke with a few other troop masters who all say they are very excited for the increase of inclusion across the country.