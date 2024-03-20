Avimor will remain as part of Eagle

EAGLE, IDAHO — Monday evening, Judge Johnathan Medema dismissed the case of SOS Eagle petitioning the move by the city of Eagle last May to annex Avimor into city limits.



Avimor was annexed into the city of Eagle last May.

This move would have added over 70 thousand acres of land to Eagle.

SOS Eagle is a group focused on keeping Eagle's quality of life.

The group was concerned that it would affect residents property values.

The judge dismissed the case after stating that the Petitioners had no solid stance or evidence.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Like most of the Treasure Valley, the city of Eagle is growing, but not just by population. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and after a group of concerned citizens petitioned to undo Eagle's annexation of Avimor, a judge decided the deal is done.

The petition was filed by SOS Eagle, a group of Eagle citizens claiming the annexation would negatively impact their property values.

This week, Judge Johnathan Medema ruled their arguments lacked standing and therefore dismissed the case. The judge's ruling confirms last year's plan, adding more than 70k acres into the city of Eagle.