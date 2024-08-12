Avimor is getting a new K-6 charter school this Fall

EAGLE, IDAHO — Idaho Novus Classical Academy aimed at providing students with an "American Classical Education" opening its doors for its first year on August 21st.



The tuition-free public charter school aims to create good citizens inside and out of the classroom.

An open house to view building and meet teachers is scheduled for August 16th.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For the last few years families in Avimor would have to travel down into the valley to get their kids to school or choose homeschool. But, now there is a new option right in their backyard. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, here in Avimor and I spoke with the head of Idaho Novus Classical Academy set to open its doors to students this year.

"Our mission is to train the minds and improve the hearts of students," said Founding Principal Vincent Kane.

Idaho Novus Classical Academy, a new school opening its doors this fall right in the middle of Avimor, focuses on brightening young minds through an "American Classical Education".

Principal Kane continued, "We believe that not only knowledge but good character are necessary to the formation of good citizens. So what you will find in our school is a strong classical academic program, paired on an emphasis of moral virtue or character development."

Principal Kane explained to me the school is open to anyone.

"We are a charter school, and what that means is we are a public school that any child can attend at no cost. This school is actually available to any child in the state of Idaho. It is enrollment by lottery which factors in geography to some extent. students who live in Eagle and Avimor, or Horseshoe Bend, the eastern side of Emmett, have a preference in the lottery. But ultimately any child in the state of Idaho is able to attend Idaho Novus Classical Academy," explained Principal Kane.

But how can students get there? Well, the school designed a pathway that leads up to the school from the neighborhood. However, Principal Kane said for the students outside of Avimor, there will be transportation available if the drop-off is out of the way.

Principal Kane added, "We will offer transportation all the way up through Horseshoe Bend, the community of Eagle, and to Emmett."

Principal Kane told me that the school will begin as a K-6th and will eventually end up being a K-12 with new additions to the building, clubs, and classes being added on as the school grows.

The first day of school will be August 21st but families are welcome to see the building and meet their teachers on August 16th for an open house.

