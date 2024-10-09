Artists celebrate 10th Annual Eagle Plein Air Festival

EAGLE, IDAHO — Finer Frames in Downtown Eagle is hosting the 10th Annual Plein Air Festival to help shed light on some of the great work done by amateur artists in the Treasure Valley.



This is the 10th year of the festival.

There are around 84 artists participating in the contests.

Finer Frames is holding free art classes every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and let me tell you that this beholder should not be painting — I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston visiting downtown Eagle where, luckily, there are dozens of professional painters to check out at the 10th Annual Plein Air Festival.

Finer Frames owner, Meg Glasgow, is ecstatic after waiting all year for the annual Plein Air Festival in Eagle

"I started the Plein Air Festival 10 years ago to highlight some of the great work that amateur artists are doing. People can get involved by watching the artwork be created right in front of their eyes," explained Glasgow.

This event has grown in popularity over the years and Glasgow says this year they have over 80 artists showing off their abilities — some even coming from out of state.

Glasgow continued, "I've been amazed about the amount of growth and enthusiasm we get in the Plein Air community. It's recognized nationally and it's one of the biggest in the state and the northwest."

The festival kicked off last Friday and artists have been working across the Treasure Valley all week to create work that they can enter in the contest.

"I've been drawing since I was a little kid. My mother was an artist," said painter Paul Bush, who is competing in the festival for the first time.

Bush exclaimed, "I love it. It has been great. Between the classes and the quick draw competition, it has been fun. Plus, getting to see other people painting out in the field is a lot of fun."

But the fun isn't just for the artists. Finer Frames has hosted classes all week where amateurs can learn new techniques. Then, on Friday night, art connoisseurs are invited to the awards reception.

"If you miss it on Friday night, don't worry. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we have the entire show and sale all day so you can come down to Downtown Eagle and check it out," finished Glasgow.