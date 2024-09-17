"Am I being taxed for Avimor?" - Avimor holding hearing on new infrastructure and how it will be funded

EAGLE, IDAHO — Some Avimor residents are confused after receiving letters about a hearing that will discuss new land and how the infrastructure will be funded. Many are unsure if they will be taking the bill.



The tax will only affect those who buy homes in the Assessment area.

The tax will be $6,000 and can be paid over a span of 40 years.

The new land will add 337 housing units and 9 commercial pads.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A letter is raising some questions in Avimor, about how costs for future development will be covered and who will be footing the bill. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, learning more about the "community infrastructure district" and what it means for people who already live in Avimor.

Avimor continues to grow along Highway 55, about eight miles north of Eagle. But, that growth comes at a cost.

"Every time we start a new phase we have to go and put a special assessment on the new lots." Avimor GM Brad Pfannmuller.

Current Avimor residents received this letter recently from the city of Eagle, notifying them about an upcoming public hearing to discuss whether Special Assessment Area 6, the open space north of the existing development should see additional subdivisions and how those projects would be paid for.

"They are required by state statute to be notified." Pfannmuller

But the flyers fueled some confusion for several current Avimor residents, posting online thinking they would be the ones covering the costs. But Pfannmuller explains those future homeowners in the new assessment area, will be the ones impacted.

"When someone first comes in and goes under contract on the house, at closing, they sign a disclosure of what the taxes are. It is just growth paying for itself is what it is." Pfannmuller

Pfannmuller explained if the project is approved Avimor would add 337 more housing units as well as nine commercial pads.

"The county issues the tax, and it is a $6,000 tax on your property that you can pay over a 40 year period." Pfannmuller

Avimor resident Edwin Gast tells me he makes sure to attend many of these public meetings to keep an eye on the growth around him.

"That is just the way things are done. That is how they put the water system in, to begin with. Avimor fronts the cost of putting the water system in and getting reimbursed through the CID bond and the bond is paid off on the special assessment. The people that live here now are currently paying on a special assessment. That won’t change as a result of this." Gast.

The next hearing of taking public comments is scheduled for Thursday, September 26th at 6 pm at Eagle City Hall.