ACHD is moving onto the next phase of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project

EAGLE, IDAHO — On Tuesday, ACHD will start the next part of their Downtown Eagle Mobility Project, shutting down 2nd Street north of Old State to allow renovations.



The next part of the project will last through October.

It is planned to expand the lanes as well as add new crosswalks, sidewalks, and crosslights.

ACHD is moving on to the next part of its Downtown Eagle Mobility Project. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with locals to hear how they feel about the upcoming road closure.

For months ACHD has been working on completing its renovations of Eagle Road. Starting Tuesday morning they will begin working on the intersection at 2nd Street and Old State, where they will be adding new crosswalks and stop lights.

"I think it's going to be a little hectic while it is going on," said one pedestrian.

With the closure, comes new flows of traffic. First, those heading west on Old State will have to stop and make a left to head south on 2nd and take a right onto Plaza. Those heading east will be able to cross but there will be lane restrictions.

Another man out and about said, "I think it's going to slow down traffic being that it's downtown, and you're cutting off areas people go through."

"It's going to be a pretty big inconvenience for people during it," continued the pedestrian.

Another added, "It can be overwhelming, being a person that lives here in Eagle."

But many that I spoke to said they are already used to the overwhelming amount of road construction.

"It has been kind of a nuisance trying to figure out new pathways to get to the gym especially since this plaza has certain access points," said one lady eating lunch.

The first pedestrian added, "But there is also a lot of areas around like Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise that are dealing with construction as well."

Realizing that many folks understand the need.

The lady explained, "I've seen it grow in many different ways over the last 20 years. I think some of these renovations are needed, it is just frustrating when there are not a lot of other access points or detours in that sense."

"But it seems when they are done, things flow a lot better, so it's just going to be pretty inconvenient during it," finished another man.

ACHD says that they expect the road closure to last through October.