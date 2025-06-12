'A buck wild Wednesday night in Eagle Foothills'; Opening night of Eagle Rodeo

EAGLE, Idaho — It was a buck wild Wednesday night in the foothills as the Eagle Rodeo kicked off its 24th annual event.

"We brought our kids out, our community out, all of their kids. We are having a great time together," said Brenen Beeler.

Addyson Kearney and a few volunteers who used to ride added, "It's lots of fun and excitement." Mykenna Evans, also in that group, chimed in saying, "You get to see a bunch of people from your community."

Speaking with rodeo organizers, this was the biggest Wednesday night turnout ever, almost doubling last year's attendance!

"As a competitor, it just means a lot to come out and show the people support. It's just fun to see all the people come out and support you in your event," smiled Arianna Whistler.

The rodeo features riders of all levels and ages getting involved in keeping rodeo culture alive.

One young rider, John E Rysdam, said, "It's cool to have pro rodeos around here so we can watch like the big names and pros that will be going to the National Finals Rodeo."

"It's really fun. I love the adrenaline rush. I mean it's you and your horse doing what you love," finished Abigail Layton.

If you didn't make it out Wednesday night, it will still be going on through Saturday. Tickets are still available, but they are selling out fast! Make sure you get your tickets from the rodeo website.

