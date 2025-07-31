7-foot-deep sinkhole suddenly forms on Eagle road requiring emergency repairs

EAGLE, Idaho — A sinkhole that formed underneath the westbound lane of Floating Feather Road between Eagle Road and Downing Drive on Wednesday evening requires emergency repairs by Veolia Water.

The sinkhole is roughly 3 feet in diameter and 7 feet deep, reports the Ada County Highway District (ACHD).

Traffic is currently being redirected using the center and eastbound lanes of Floating Feather Road. The westbound lane is currently closed.

Motorists using Floating Feather Road are urged to slow down and proceed with caution as crews work to stabilize the sinkhole and repair the road.

Crews with Veolia Water are expected to complete temporary repairs sometime later tonight.

Crews with ACHD say that the closures may expand as the repair work remains ongoing.

While the cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation, transportation officials with ACHD think it may be related to a water main break that happened in the same area earlier this week. During that incident, Veolia Water made temporary repairs. A full repair of the water main is scheduled for Monday near the Dry Creek Bridge.

