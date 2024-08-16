53-year-old Eagle man sentenced for March 2023 rape

EAGLE, Idaho — Steven Schossberger, a 53-year-old Eagle resident, was sentenced for raping a woman inside his vehicle in March 2023.

Schossberger was convicted of the crime in June 2024. According to court documents, he went to a local restaurant and struck up a conversation with the victim, who he did not know. The crime later occurred inside his vehicle.

Ada County District Judge Annie McDevitt sentenced Schossberger to a 20-year sentence with six-and-a-half years fixed before he is eligible for parole.

“I first want to acknowledge the victim’s courage throughout this case, as this was very traumatic,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you to my trial team and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough work on this case. I also want to thank the jurors who heard this case for their diligence during the trial.”

Judge McDevitt also imposed a No Contact Order prohibiting the defendant from having contact with the victim for 40 years.

