34-year-old man arrested in Eagle for child exploitation, enticement

EAGLE, Idaho — A 34-year-old man is now in Ada County custody after police say he arranged to meet with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity.

According to a release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Meade Justin Chandler, is said to have previously engaged in "inappropriate communication with an Eagle Police detective whom Chandler believed to be a 14-year-old girl."

Chandler later traveled to an "agreed-upon location in Eagle" on Tuesday morning to participate in sexual activity with the person he believed was a minor.

When he arrived on the scene at approximately 11:39 a.m., Chandler was arrested by Eagle Police with the assistance of the Ada County Sheriff's Office. He was later booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony charges: Enticing a Child Through Use of the Internet or Other Communication Device and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case, please contact Eagle Police Detective Pacheco at 208-577-3734.