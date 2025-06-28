EAGLE, Idaho — The 2025 Eagle Fun Days kicked off on Friday with a family fun night at Eagle High School.

"Its so important to have this event to connect with your community and have fun with them," smiled Karly Stewart.

Hear why some locals think everyone should come enjoy the event:

The 2025 Eagle Fun Days kicks off with Family Fun Night!

Jazmyn Jenkins, holding her infant, said, "I think it's fun for the kids, there are a lot of fun things to do. especially when they are young, they keep coming back and they will remember."

"We have gone almost every year. It's really fun because a lot of people come out and you see a lot of people you know and you get to meet new people and say hi to those who you haven't seen in a while," explained Traeh Peek.

Between rides, food, live music, and more, this year's fun night was bigger and better — but it's only the beginning of the weekend.

Astro Kurtz exclaimed, "It's fun! Especially the parade tomorrow! You definitely have to go!"

"Eagle Fun Days is one of the best things we do every year," finished Owen River.

Obviously, we got wet here at family fun night, but you can also get wet at the Wet n Wild parade on Saturday at 11 a.m.