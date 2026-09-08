17-year-old arrested after pursuit on electric motorcycle in Eagle, police say

EAGLE, Idaho — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a high-speed chase on an electric motorcycle through Eagle on Monday afternoon, according to the Eagle Police Department.

Police said a Special Traffic Enforcement Program deputy attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle as it was stopped in the middle of the roadway at West Chinden Boulevard and North Linder Road.

The rider sped off at a high rate of speed and was driving recklessly and unsafely, according to police.

Deputies pursued the motorcycle northbound on Linder Road and then onto a canal road before they lost sight of him at Eagle Island State Park.

Police said a perimeter was established around the park before deputies saw him leaving the park north on Highway 44 through a neighborhood east of Eagle High School.

According to police, a bystander directed deputies to the rider, and he was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and concealing evidence. He was also issued multiple citations, police said, and booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.