Dug From ‘Up’ Is Getting His Own Series

Dug the golden retriever, who speaks English through the collar invented by his former master, Charles F. Muntz, is a scene-stealing star in the 2009 Disney/Pixar movie “Up.” If you, too, enjoyed the antics of the lovable furry companion that Carl and Russell take on in the movie, you’re going to love this news: Dug now has his own series, “Dug Days,” on Disney+.

The show’s description on the Disney+ streaming service calls the original series a collection of shorts that “features everyday events that occur in and around Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog.” The show is being written and directed by Bob Peterson, who voiced the character in “Up” and will continue to do so in Dug’s new outing.

Five shorts were added to Disney+ on Sept. 1, all ranging between 9-12 minutes long, so you can start watching now if you have a few minutes. All of them have single-word titles, like “Puppies” or “Flowers,” and they all look super cute.

“Dug is pure of heart — he’s a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug,” Peterson said in a press release. “Plus, people love their dogs. We’ve gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behavior, so they see their own dogs in Dug.”

The television show will focus on Dug’s new life outside of Paradise Falls, and Carl and Russell are a part of his days as well.

“Everything is new, and he’s excited about all of it,” Peterson said. “But the smallest things can distract Dug, never mind an actual squirrel.”

For a sneak peek at the new show, check out this YouTube trailer posted by Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney is releasing a good amount of new original content on its streaming service this month, including Billie Eilish’s concert special “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” on Sept. 3, the debut episodes of the “Doogie Houser, M.D.” reboot, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” weekly starting Sept. 8, and the premiere of the anime-style shorts series “Star Wars: Visions” on Sept. 22.

If you don’t currently have Disney+, this might be a good time to join up as the delta variant affects outings and PSL weather starts to set in. A subscription costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, but you can also get a Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.