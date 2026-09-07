Zoo Boise mourns death of beloved sarus crane Claudia at 37

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is mourning the death of Claudia, a beloved sarus crane who spent more than 20 years at the zoo.

The zoo announced Sunday that Claudia died the day before at age 37. She was born July 14, 1989, and arrived at Zoo Boise in April 2006.

Claudia became a familiar presence for zoo visitors over the years and was known for her dancing and loud calls, according to the zoo.

The zoo said necropsy and laboratory testing will be conducted to determine more about her death, but "results may take some time."

Sarus cranes typically live about 15 years in the wild and can live up to 40 years under human care, according to the zoo.

The species is found in parts of Asia and Australia and is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, the zoo said.

"Claudia will be greatly missed by the Zoo Boise team and by the many guests who got to know her over the years," the zoo said in a social media post.