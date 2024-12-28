Zoo Boise makes a final push to finish the Red Panda Passage in 2025

BOISE, Idaho — The Virginia R. Bartak Red Panda Passage will be a new exhibit at Zoo Boise in 2025 that will allow them to continue their conservation and even possibly breed this endangered species.

Construction has been going on for nearly a year now, but Zoo Boise needs to raise the final $100,000 on this $2.5 million project. Every dollar raised will be matched and if that happens the team at the zoo anticipates this new exhibit opening possibly in the spring.

"By supporting our mission you are supporting a positive future for red pandas," said Harry Peachey, the curator at Zoo Boise. "It’s a species that is really facing an uncertain future in the wild. They are extremely susceptible to climate change."

We got to meet a Himalayan red panda named Spud. He's 14-year-old, but he's still very active and incredibly cute. In 2023 Zoo Boise added a pair of Styan red pandas, a unique breed to go along with Spud.

"Spud is a favorite among the staff and guests," said Peachey. "We have a lot of guests that come to the zoo that know Spud by name."

The new Virginia R. Bartak Red Panda Passage will feature three different outdoor areas with an overhead walkway that will allow the pandas to roam between areas. It will also feature an indoor area and it easily could become a favorite of guests.

"What I’m most excited about is really the theme of it," said Jeff Agosta, who runs the marketing team at Zoo Boise. "It is going to resemble a lush Asian forest so people will feel like they are being immersed into that."

If all goes according to plan this new exhibit could mean that Boise will become the hub for red pandas in the western United States.

"We are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which is the gold standard," said Agosta. "We have really been kind of designated as successful red panda breeders, which are endangered. We would breed them responsibly with our partners who are accredited as well."

If you want to donate to the cause click here. In addition, Zoo Boise is featuring three dollar admissions for the rest of this year if you want to take the family to the zoo to see Spud.