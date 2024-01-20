What impact could Boise see from future Supreme Court ruling about homelessness?

BOISE, Idaho — The US Supreme Court has taken up a case out of Oregon about whether or not cities can create ordinances enforcing bans on public camping.

It is very similar to a case that was settled in Boise in 2021. In Martin v. Boise, the city reached a settlement that ensured "people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available."



The lawyer in that case, Howard A. Belodoff says in his opinion, the private settlement the city agreed to in Martin V. Boise means even if the Supreme Court rules cities can create ordinances banning public camping, the city can't create such ordinances.

The United States Supreme Court will rule on a case out of the 9th Circuit that says cities are not able to use local ordinances to enforce bans on public camping.

That case is from Oregon, but it also has ties to a similar case from right here in Boise.

In 2021, the city of Boise settled in the Martin v. Boise case.

Back in February of that year, the city said, "The agreement ensures people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available,"

"It was decided that criminalizing homelessness within the city of Boise was unlawful and inhumane," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers.

Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, says shelters like Interfaith Sanctuary communicate with the city of Boise daily and if there are no appropriate beds available, the city can't ticket folks for sleeping outside.

Peterson-Stigers says the settlement was a win for Boise's unhoused population, which could possibly have implications regardless of the Supreme Court case.

"What's going on with Grant's Pass doesn't impact the Martin v. Boise ruling within the city of Boise," Peterson-Stigers said.

Peterson-Stigers shared an email with Idaho News 6 from Howard A. Belodoff, who was the lawyer representing plaintiffs in Martin v. Boise. He says in his opinion "there is an enforceable Private Settlement Agreement the City agreed to in Martin v. Boise and the Grant Pass case will not affect the Settlement requirements."

It is important to note, this is the opinion of the lawyer on the case, not a judicial ruling. Peterson Stigers says while there might be protections for Boise's unhoused population, she is still frustrated that the ruling could be overturned for unhoused people around the country.

"What's the outcome that they're looking for from this overturning of a ruling that's basically like don't mistreat people? Let's work together to create the solutions that'll get people safely inside," Peterson-Stigers said.