"What every local kid dreams of" - CJ Walker becomes 4th ever Steelhead native to the Treasure Valley

BOISE, IDAHO — CJ Walker was born and raised in Boise, and after being invited to try out for the Idaho Steelheads, he has become the fourth-ever Steelhead native to the Valley.



He moved to play in Canada in his early teens.

Walker played collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The puck has dropped on a new season of Steelheads hockey. But, for one lifelong fan, this season is a little more special. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with CJ Walker, the fourth-ever local skater to make the team.

"Born in Boise, your NHL team is the Steelheads. That's who you look up to," exclaimed Walker.

The Idaho Steelheads began their season last Friday with many familiar faces returning to the ice. However one of the few new guys was Boise native CJ Walker.

Walker smiled saying, "It's a dream come true for me."

After a successful training camp, the 25-year-old forward became the team's fourth-ever player from the Treasure Valley.

"I just told myself I was going to be a sponge and soak everything in. Just enjoy the whole experience at training camp. To get the news that I was going to stick around was a surreal moment," said Walker.

But this won't be the first time Walker wears a silver and black sweater.

Walker laughed explaining, "I grew up playing for the Junior Steelheads youth organization. That was the first team I played for. I was actually a mini mite going out in between the periods, like the little kids and I would go out and that was like the best moment of my life. So, to put on the actual Idaho Steelheads jersey, thats every local kid's dream."

"It's great for the young kids to watch a guy who grew up playing here make it to the professional team," said Head Coach Everett Sheen.

Coach Sheen expressed that it was Walker's work ethic and attitude that helped him secure a spot on the roster.

Walker finished with a goal. "Every time I wear that “Walker 15” I want to bring a 200-foot complete game. I want to be very hard to play against. I want to be a skilled grinder and do whatever I can for this organization to eventually win a Kelly Cup.

Walker is extremely excited to show what Treasure Valley hockey is all about.