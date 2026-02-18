WATCH LIVE: Idaho Council on Indian Affairs to discuss Medicaid, mental health

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs is meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol to discuss Medicaid, among other issues impacting tribes throughout the state.

The council, a state–tribal forum established under Idaho law to advise state government on tribal–state relations and monitor legislation affecting tribes, brings together state legislators and tribal representatives from Idaho’s five federally recognized tribes.

Wednesday's agenda includes opening remarks by co-chairs Senator Phil Hart and Chief J. Allan, a Tribal leader update, as well as discussions on both Medicaid and mental health.

Watch the meeting LIVE below at 3 p.m.:

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.