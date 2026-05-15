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WATCH LIVE: Former Governor Dirk Kempthorne lies in state ahead of funeral

Former Idaho Dirk Kempthorne lies in state at Idaho Capitol
Idaho News 6
Former Idaho Dirk Kempthorne lies in state at Idaho Capitol
Former Idaho Dirk Kempthorne lies in state at Idaho Capitol
Flag outside Idaho Capitol for Dirk Kempthorne ceremony
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BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne will lie in state from Friday, May 15, until the morning of Saturday, May 16, giving the public an opportunity to pay respects to the late statesman, who also served as Boise mayor, U.S. senator, and U.S. interior secretary.

WATCH LIVE: Dirk Kempthorne lies in state

On Saturday, Kempthorne's remains will be transferred to the Cathedral of the Rockies for an 11 a.m. funeral service that is open to the public.

You can stream the funeral service here.

After the service has concluded, Kempthorne's family will follow the body in a motorcade to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for interment.

A celebration of life will be held in Washington, D.C. at a date yet to be determined.

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