Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Idaho to push balanced budget amendment

Ron DeSantis Florida Governor
AILEEN PERILLA/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla)
Ron DeSantis Florida Governor
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday to encourage lawmakers to support a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

House Speaker Mike Moyle and Senate President Pro Tempore Kelly Anthon hosted the press conference with DeSantis on Thursday morning.

Supporters say the amendment would require the federal government to balance its budget as the national debt continues to grow. Idaho would become the 29th state to back the effort if lawmakers approve the resolution.

