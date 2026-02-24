WATCH LIVE: Boise leaders discuss long-term library growth plan

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council and the Boise Public Library Board of Trustees are holding a special joint meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the long-term facilities plan for the city's libraries.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Maryanne Jordan City Council Chambers on the third floor of Boise City Hall.

Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr said the board has been working on its first long-term facilities plan since 2000. The discussion is expected to include options for the library’s goals, potential locations for new branches, and strategies for future growth. Dorr and staff from Boise Planning and Development Services will present those options to council members.

Watch the meeting LIVE below —

READ MORE | 'Library desert': West Boise neighbors advocate for new library branch