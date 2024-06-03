VRT's new bus network in Boise offers fare-free first week

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) has announced a redesigned bus network, offering those in the Treasure Valley fare-free rides on bus and VRT Access paratransit service from Monday, June 3 to Saturday, June 8.

The new network features 19 fixed bus routes, two on-demand services, an updated partnership with rideshare company Lyft, and other services aimed at enhancing connections and improving the travel experience for bus riders in the Treasure Valley.

The new bus network provides improved access to key locations in the Boise area, including downtown Boise, Garden City, the Towne Square Mall, the Boise Foothills, and the Boise Airport which will be served by up to 8 buses during peak periods.

Buses running more frequently will improve wait times for riders. The improvements place 34% more people near 15-minute bus service and 54% more people near 30-minute bus service according to VRT.

The VRT Lyft Pass has been redesigned as well. The partnership program will provide a 160% larger service area and increase from 15 stops to 70 stops. The Pass gives those in the Treasure Valley access to $2 Lyft rides to and from select bus stops.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this new bus network, which represents a major step forward for public transportation in the Treasure Valley," said Elaine Clegg, CEO of Valley Regional Transit. "Our team has worked tirelessly to design a system that meets the evolving needs of our community. We believe these improvements will not only make public transit a more attractive option but also support our region's growth and sustainability goals."

Website updates are also being introduced to aide bus riders with navigating information about routes, which are available to view at ridevrt.org.