Visit the Idaho Veterans Parade in downtown Boise

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The annual Idaho Veterans Parade will be held in downtown Boise at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Idaho Veterans Parade Committee organizes a parade each year to "recognize sacrifices and honor the service of all Armed Forces Veterans of the United States of America."

Members of Scout Troop #248, the Kuna High School Air Force JROTC, and community volunteers will present the "Flags of Freedom" at the parade.

“I hope we can get the word out about how special this display will be,” said Retired Lt. Colonel Lynn Southam. “This experience has really touched my heart. I’ve shed tears and I expect people watching the parade, like me, will have to have a tissue for their eyes.”

The parade begins at the Idaho State Capitol building at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a procession heading east on Jefferson and ending on Bannock Street. Expect road closures in the area.