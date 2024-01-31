Union Block to remain closed as City Council denies appeal

BOISE, Idaho — The Union Block building will remain closed after its owner, Ken Howell, appealed the city's decision to close it down. The city closed it in November, kicking all tenants out, after they found the building was considered dangerous by city code, meaning it was structurally unsafe.

The decision to deny the appeal was unanimous, and there was no discussion between the city council, after seeing a presentation by Boise Planning and Development.

Howell, who filed the appeal, did not show up to argue his case.

It was the last Item on the city council's agenda on Tuesday.

"This is an appeal to the notice of order declaring 730 W. Idaho Street to be a dangerous building," Mayor Lauren McLean said starting the appeal process.

It's been almost three months since the city of Boise forced everyone out of the Union Block building and declared it unsafe to occupy, citing structural concerns.

On Tuesday, the next step. The owner of the historic building, Ken Howell, had his appeal heard in front of City Council. But, he didn't show up.

"Will the record reflect that they are not a representative," McLean said.

The city presented its argument of why this declaration was needed.

They say the building has been in terrible shape, all stemming back to construction on the building that has been underway since 2018.

Boise claims that temporary supports for that construction, called shoring, that are only supposed to be up for months, had been up for years.

"The shoring in some areas of this building is two to three times over-stressed," said Jason Blais, Boise's building official.

But, this isn't just about safety, the building is historic, and Boise citizens don't want to see it go.

"It's not what it used to be. We can still preserve some of the stuff that's still there and enjoy the architecture that took place back a long time ago in the face of Boise city," Said Sandy Blodgette, a lifelong Boise resident.

The city said their plan is to do everything they can to save the building.

After hearing all the evidence and seeing pictures, there was no discussion between council members, and a motion to deny the appeal was unanimous.