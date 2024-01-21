Two sides of Idaho's abortion debate front and center at the capitol, Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, Idaho's Women's March and Idaho's March for Life were scheduled back to back at the Idaho State Capitol building. The two marches having polar opposite messages when it comes to Idaho's abortion legislation.



Idaho's Women's March was first in the morning, calling out and criticizing Idaho's strict abortion restrictions.

The March for Life followed, praising the legislation and calling for continued pressure.

Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Saturday Morning, with a goal, and a slogan.

"It is our duty to fight for our rights, It is our duty to win," chanted Idaho State Representative Ilana Rubel, at the podium of the Women's March.

The Idaho Women's March was back this year.

"We can't be silent in the face what's happening in our legislature to women's rights," said Nancy Harris, who led the march on Saturday.

The protesters focusing on Idaho's near full abortion ban, one of the most restrictive in the country.

The emotion was apparent.

"This is rage," Harris said. "You can hear in the people here, their rage about what's happening here in our legislature."

At the protest, I spoke to three local OB/GYN physicians, they told me their Idaho's laws have an impact on their profession.

"We have seen our colleagues leave and we are facing significant recruiting shortages," said Sara Thompson, M.D. "We hope to stay here to fight for our patients and to get the laws changed to make care safer here in Idaho for pregnant women."

Just a couple hours later, a second march supporting the opposite view point.

"We don't believe in abortion, we believe in life," said Steve Uberuaga, one of the few hundred people who attended the March for Life.

Folks at the second march, saying what fuels them is family

"We want to help save babies, and save lives, and we really believe every person deserves a Birthday," said Suzanne Uberuaga.

And even with Idaho's strict abortion restrictions in place, some Pro-Life supporters argue more needs to be done.

"Often times, legislation is passed that's not 100% what we want, but we take it because it's a step," said former Senator Christy Zito of the 23rd district. "Then the next year we'll bring legislation to take it the next step and the next step until every child is conceived is guaranteed to some day feel the sun on their face and the wind at their back."