Twilight Criterium kicks off with kids ride with Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong

BOISE, Idaho — Boise native Kristin Armstrong won three gold medals at the Olympics, and every year she rides with a bunch of kids to kick off an entire day of cycling and racing at the Twilight Criterium.

"It meant everything to me because I really admire Kristin Armstrong," said Stacy Wharten, who brought her daughter Kayla to participate for the first time.

"I love that Kristin is a local and I watched all her Olympic races, so the goal was for my daughter to meet her and be inspired."

WATCH | Check out the video to see kids ride with an Olympic gold medalist—

The kids ride with Kristin Armstrong kicks off events at the Twilight Criterium

Kayla and several other kids had a chance to meet Kristin, get her autograph, and also ride the track where the pro men and women will compete later in the evening.

"I think she is really cool and I want to follow her footprints and try and race with a bike," said Kayla Wharten. "I even tried racing her."

The kids ride featured four different groups of kids ranging from three years old to ten years old. It's something Kayla will remember, and she says she will be back next year.

"I think it is cool, fun, and I want to do it again," said Kayla Wharten. "We kind of had a race going on."

The organizers of the Twilight Criterium changed the pro rides from 70 minutes to 60 minutes due to the heat. The opening ceremonies start at 5:45 p.m., followed by the pro women and the pro men.

"They ride handlebar to handle bar; as they come by, they create their own wind, and they go so fast," said Stacy Wharten. "It is a sight to see. It’s something that is once in a lifetime if you are not living here, and you need to come see it for sure."

The Twilight Criterium is a family-friendly event with the track going around Cecil Andrus Park in front of the Statehouse.