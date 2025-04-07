Turf installation begins at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to improve sustainability

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is set to replace the grass at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park with turf to address ongoing issues with the lawn’s health and sustainability since the park opened in August 2021.

The new turf, similar to that installed on the plaza at Boise City Hall, aims to provide a safe and accessible surface for recreation at the downtown park while reducing maintenance efforts and costs.

Construction on the turf replacement began on March 31, with the project expected to be completed by the end of May.

During the construction period, the grass and the Gentle Breeze artwork will be fenced off. However, visitors will still be able to access tables, chairs, and the restroom in the park.