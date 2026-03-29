Treefort Music Fest wraps up with big turnout and perfect weather

BOISE, Idaho — This entire week featured blue skies, sunshine, and perfect temperatures for the Treefort Music Fest. For a lot of years, this Boise classic gets rained on or even snowed on, but this year it will go down as one of the best weather weeks of all-time.

Idaho News 6 went down to Julia Davis Park for the final day of the festival to see what people thought of the weather, the turnout, and their favorite memories from all the forts and live music.

WATCH | Bands playing at Treefort & other activities—

The final day of Treefort Music Fest showcased another beautiful day of weather

"I mean, it has been incredible, it is a wonderful thing to be a tourist in your own city," said Matt Melton. "I make it a point not to miss it. It is my favorite week of the year."

Treefort Music Fest has been going strong in Boise. The festival features live music with 200+ bands performing in several different venues in downtown.

"We saw arguably some of the best concerts I’ve ever seen at TreeFort Music Hall last night," said Emily, whom we caught up with as she was walking with two friends in downtown. "We can’t wait for more great music today."

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent spoke with the manager at the Treefort Music Hall, and he told us this week has been the busiest he has ever seen at his venue. Emily noticed the same thing, especially during the weekend.

"Treefort is awesome, this is definitely the biggest year that I’ve ever seen," said Emily. "It is wonderful to see the community come together and show up for such a cool festival that brings a lot of great folks to town and a lot of great acts."

Treefort also features a wide variety of forts for people with different interests. People can find food in every direction, and with it being spread out, it provides unique vibes wherever people go.

"Treefort is for everybody," said Melton. "If you don’t know who is playing, that is a feature, not a bug. Come discover new music, and I can’t recommend it enough."

Melton told us this week featured the nicest weather he has seen since his first experience at TreeFort a decade ago.