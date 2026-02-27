Time to leash your pup; Dog off-leash program comes to an end at three Boise parks

BOISE — Boise's popular dog off-leash program is coming to an end this weekend. Starting Sunday, March 1, various parks will have new restrictions for dog owners.

At Ann Morrison Park, dog owners are asked to place their pups back on a lead beginning on Sunday. However, dogs are allowed off-leash all year at the park's Treasure Valley Dog Island.

Meanwhile, dogs will not be allowed at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex from March 1 to May 31, because of anticipated high use and spring sports. Dogs are also not allowed at the Simplot Sports Complex from March 1 to November 15.

The city offers various dog parks and off-leash areas year-round. Learn more on the City of Boise's website.