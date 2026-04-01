The U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho for 'failure to produce voter rolls'

BOISE, Idaho — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday that it recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Idaho for "failing to produce their full voter registration lists upon request."

According to a DOJ news release, Idaho is the 30th state to be sued for failing to turn over voter rolls. Voter records often include driver's license and the last four digits of social security numbers.

RELATED | Trump signs order to tighten rules around mail-in voting, setting up likely legal challenges

“The Justice Department will continue to fulfill its oversight role dutifully, neutrally, and transparently wherever Americans vote in federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Many state election officials, however, are choosing to fight us in court rather than show their work. We will continue to verify that all States are carrying out critical election integrity legal duties.”

The lawsuit claims that the U.S. Attorney General retains the authority to request voter records by the authority granted in the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

It remains unclear how the DOJ would use the voter records to ensure safe and fair elections.

The U.S. Constitution clearly states that it's the state's role, not the federal government's, to conduct and oversee elections.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Idaho Secretary of State for a comment on the matter, and they replied with the following statement.

“I’m confident in Idaho’s elections and the efforts we’ve led to ensure secure and accessible elections. This includes our extensive voter roll maintenance efforts leading into the 2024 Presidential Election with Governor Little’s Only Citizens Can Vote Act. We have worked closely with the Department of Homeland Security to review all registered voters in Idaho to guarantee that only citizens vote in our elections. As previously reported, out of over 1 million registered voters, this work led to the identification of 11 non-citizens who have been investigated and referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Idahoans have confidence in how we run our elections. The county clerks and I are committed to ensuring that confidence continues into this year’s mid-term elections. We encourage Idahoans to visit VoteIdaho.gov to learn more about our efforts on security, to update their registration, and find their voting information. With everything going on, it is a great reminder of the importance of voting.”