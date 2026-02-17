"The horrors are real," but funding concerns send rat abatement bill back to the drawing board

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A bill aimed at abating and eventually eradicating invasive rats is going back to the drawing board after community members and lawmakers raised concerns over funding and government overreach.

Senate Bill 1271 (SB-1271), sponsored by Senator Tammy Nichols (R - Star), would declare Norway rats and roof rats to be public nuisances, invasive species, and agricultural pests under existing Idaho law.

The legislation, as written, would place coordination authority with the Idaho Department of Agriculture and establish a statewide reporting system to track rat populations.

The bill would also require the Department of Agriculture to develop a coordinated action plan by November 1, 2026, and work with county commissioners, health districts, and abatement districts to address the problem.

"This bill addresses a growing issue, the increasing presence of invasive rats, specifically Norway rats and roof rats, and the risk they pose to public health, agriculture, infrastructure, and property," Sen. Nichols told the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday. "Rats are not just an urban nuisance or a rural agricultural problem. Once established, they affect entire communities."

Discussion on the bill lasted just over 40 minutes on Tuesday, with many neighbors testifying against the bill.

Pest control professionals testified that the bill, as written, could put the government in competition with private businesses already equipped to handle the problem.

"We are the professionals in this," said Benjamin Miller, a board member with the Idaho Pest Management Association. "For one, it seems like an unfunded mandate for the state to be involved in this. They don't get any funds for this, but this is a big thing."

Miller also testified that rat abatement requires surveillance, with control being achieved over time, highlighting possible privacy concerns.

"I'm not sure people would like too much of having government people come into their crawl spaces and their attics to start doing inspections," he added.

Kirk Dean, president-elect of the Idaho Pest Management Association, warned the bill could burden taxpayers during a time when Idaho faces a projected $58.3 million state budget deficit.

"Although the fiscal note states that there is no impact to the state general fund, this bill requires coordinated abatement efforts, mandates cooperation from political subdivisions, and authorizes the expenditure of existing funds," Dean said. "Rat abatement is labor intensive, ongoing, and expensive."

However, Adam Schroeder, director of Ada County Weed Pests and Mosquito Abatement, explained why private sector efforts alone haven't stopped the spread."Pest control operators are not necessarily incentivized to control rats on a population or even a neighborhood scale. They're incentivized to provide services for those who pay for those services."

Others dealing with the infestation say a change needs to happen immediately.

Idaho News 6

Jane Rohling of Eagle started a Nextdoor group called "Rats in Eagle and Beyond" a little over a year ago. She says everyone in the group, over 1,000 members, are Ada County residents concerned about rats in their neighborhoods.

"If it takes a year or more to get some funding for these people to start helping with this issue, we're really, you know, that much more behind," she said. "We need both of them effective immediately. This is an emergency."

Boise City Councilwoman Luci Willits said the problem is no longer unique to Eagle.

"I have constituents, Idahoans, who are actively questioning whether they should plant a garden because the rats are eating the fruits of their labors," Willits said. "Last night I got an email from a family that said they can no longer enjoy sitting out in their hot tub because the rats have invaded the base and the cover. The horrors are real," Willits added.

Willits concluded her testimony in full support of Sen. Nichols' bill. "I've answered a couple of different ways, but I've said, you know, I'm pro-life, except for the rats. They need to go."

The committee hearing also revealed fundamental disagreement about whether rat control is a state or local responsibility.

Senator Lent argued the bill wasn't ready, saying, "I don't believe this is an Idaho problem. I believe this is an Ada County problem. This is an issue that should be considered as a local taxing district."

Senator Cole agreed, expressing concern about "competition with the private sector" and questioning whether the state is prepared to fund the program "in the year that we're in right now."

Ultimately, the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee sent the bill to the 14th order for amendments, specifically clarifying that local participation is "subject to the availability of personnel, equipment, and funding."

Once the amendments are complete, the bill will be reintroduced to the committee for further consideration.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.