The Flicks celebrates 40 years of business in downtown Boise with a special screening

BOISE, Idaho — Located in the heart of downtown Boise, The Flicks has been showing independent, foreign, and art films since 1984.

Now, the theater is inviting the public to see one of the movies they screened on opening night 40 years ago. Casablanca (1942) will be playing at The Flicks on Saturday, September 21 at 7 pm.

The Boise staple is also home to Rick's Cafe, named after the club from Casablanca, which offers a selection of snacks, desserts, hot entrees, and wine and beer for moviegoers.

The theater is also helping keep a piece of movie history alive by being one of the few places that offers movie rentals, not just for Blu-rays and DVDs, but also a selection of VHS tapes. To hear about what they have available to rent, you can call The Flicks at 208-342-4288.

The anniversary event will be celebrated with raffles and prizes, so be sure to purchase your tickets for the event here.

The four-screen theater can be found right next to the northwest corner of Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise.

