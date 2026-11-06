BOISE, Idaho — This Saturday, the Boise Bicycle Project is hosting its Holiday Bike Drive in an effort to get more bikes that they will be able to refurbish into dream bikes.

People can drop off their old and used bikes at this non-profit's headquarters from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is also sponsored by Roundhouse, which will hold bike drop-off locations in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Eagle and Nampa.

"On Saturday, we are hosting a big bike drive looking for any bike that families have outgrown," said Benton Smith of the Boise Bicycle Project. "If it is currently taking space in your garage or in front of your apartment, we would love to have it."

WATCH: Check out the video to see volunteers work on bikes and the reaction from kids last Christmas

The Boise Bicycle Project needs bikes donated ahead of the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway

The Boise Bicycle Project has been holding the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway for 20 years, with 30 kids getting a new bike for Christmas their first year. This year they have received 550 applications for a dream bike.

"These are all families referred to us by school counselors and other nonprofit organizations, as they know the kids who need the most help during the holiday season," said Smith. "We know the need is out there and the only way we can match that is through the community."

For most of these kids, it will be the first bike they have ever owned, along with the freedom that comes with riding a bike. The children get to help design their dream bike, and the process comes together during the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. Last year, BBP gave away 634 bikes, setting a new record.

"Oh, it is madness in the best possible way," said Smith of the giveaway. "It's a huge block party where we invite all 550 kids and their families to come and get the bike."

It will be madness leading up to the event, as it always reminds me of Santa's workshop where volunteers put in time to refurbish these dream bikes. The Boise Bicycle Project has the volunteers; they just need more bikes.

"Bikes in every size, we never have enough that are perfect for the pre-teen who just hit that growth spurt, but there is no size we have enough of," said Smith. "Currently, we are looking for several hundred more to make this event possible."