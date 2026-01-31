The Boise Bicycle Project to join a nationwide 'unity' ride

DOWNTOWN — The Boise Bicycle Project will be joining a national "unity" ride on Saturday to honor Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis last week.

Angry Catfish bike shop in Minneapolis created the event to honor Pretti.

Cyclists all over the country will be participating in the ride, promoting the message of "ride together, stand together".

RELATED | Federal agents placed on standard leave following fatal shooting of Alex Pretti

In a post to social media, Boise Bicycle Project says, "While we deeply feel this loss and the continued effect of enforcement actions on members in our Boise community, we are inspired and galvanized by all good faith actors across our country - from Minneapolis to here in Boise - who fearlessly show up to advocate for a community and a nation where all are safe, welcome and supported."

The ride is open to the community and will start at 3 p.m. at the Boise Bicycle Project, located at 1027 Lusk Street.