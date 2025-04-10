Temporary block extended on Idaho's controversial immigration bill

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge on Thursday extended a restraining order against Idaho’s House Bill 83, securing temporary relief for immigrants statewide. In the lawsuit, IORC v. Labrador, the judge also granted provisional class-action status, preventing local law enforcement from arresting or detaining individuals based solely on their immigration status.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho argues that H.B. 83 violates the U.S. Constitution by attempting to supersede federal immigration oversight, impeding interstate commerce, and failing to provide clarity on prohibited conduct.

“This is a huge win for our immigrant community and the Constitution,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, Legal Director of ACLU of Idaho. “We are pleased that the court agreed our case is likely to succeed and protected families from being torn apart by this cruel and unnecessary law.”

District Judge Amanda Brailsford is expected to rule on the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction soon. If granted, it would establish a longer-term block on the enforcement of the law during ongoing litigation.

“The Constitution is clear that Idaho has no right to interfere with federal immigration laws,” said Emily Croston, ACLU of Idaho Staff Attorney. “We will defend the constitutional rights of everyone, regardless of their country of origin.”

Had the law been enforced, it could have allowed deportation proceedings against individuals stopped by police or those accused of crimes — even without conviction — which could impact innocent families.

“The judge’s decision provides significant relief to immigrants in Idaho,” said Ruby Mendez-Mota, ACLU of Idaho Campaign Strategist. “This law would have hurt immigrant families, enabled racial profiling, and sowed distrust in law enforcement.”