Teenager arrested, others detained after shooting in downtown Boise, BPD says

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE

The Boise Police Department has provided additional information regarding this incident.

According to BPD, a 17-year-old male was arrested overnight after a shooting occurred in downtown Boise this morning. He was booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, and faces charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Boise has shared details regarding a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to the city, Boise Police received reports of shots fired near Main Street and 8th Street. Responding officers arrived around 2:13 a.m.

BPD said that several individuals were detained as a result. There are charges pending against one person for "aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling."

Police also determined that several surrounding buildings were hit by gunfire during the incident, and that over 20 shots were fired.

Officials shared that no injuries were reported at this time.

Anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.