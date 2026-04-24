Suspect in custody following downtown Boise shooting that sent another to the hospital

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect they say was connected to a late-night shooting in downtown Boise the night before that sent one victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A report from BPD indicates that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

BPD said that officers heard the shots ring out and immediately "responded to the area of W. Grove Street and 15th Street." There, they discovered an adult male victim, who was later transported to a hospital.

Following the shooting, a BPD news release asserts that its detectives within the Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Ryan Norton-Putnam.

On Thursday, BPD officers located Norton-Putnam in an alley located near the 500 block of W. Main Street. Officers proceeded to secure the area.

Believing the suspect might be armed, BPD's Special Operation Unit deployed a flash devices to distract the suspect before taking him into custody around 3:30 p.m.

Ryan Norton-Putnam was booked into Ada County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Battery, a felony.

Evidence obtained by investigators suggests that the suspect and victim were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Police are hoping to speak with two witnesses who were seen on surveillance video in the area. Police say it the footage appears to show the witnesses recording the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the reported shooting is urged to reach out to Ada County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.