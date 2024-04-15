Suspect flees Boise Police before arrest at downtown Boise motel

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday, April 14, Police in Boise responded to a report of a domestic dispute on N. Mitchell St. around 9:15 p.m.

Evidence indicates that a woman was the victim of battery, she had been struck multiple times by a male suspect identified as Joshua Gocken.

Evidence also showed that Gocken took the victim's phone when she attempted a 911 call.

A witness of the crime called Boise Police, but the suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Officers continued their investigation, locating Gocken at the parking lot of the Cabana Inn in downtown Boise. Police say he was armed with a knife and brass knuckles and was making suicidal statements.

Gocken eventually complied with officers and was taken into custody safely at 10:30 pm. Gocken was then booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with aggravated battery and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

Garden City Police, Meridian Police, and Ada County Sheriff's deputies assisted Boise Police with the incident.