Summer kicks off with Boise river floating season opening June 20

BOISE, Idaho — The official float season on the Boise River begins this Friday, June 20, coinciding with the first day of summer.

Water flows have stabilized at roughly 1,275 cubic feet per second, which officials say is the upper end of the typical range for safe floating — and flows are expected to continue to decrease in the coming weeks.

The Boise Fire Dive Team says the initial hazard mitigation along the popular six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park has been completed.

"The start of the float season is something the Boise community looks forward to every summer," said Boise Fire Assistant Chief Brad Bolen. "We're proud to work closely with our partners to prepare the river and remove as many known hazards as possible. It's important to remember the Boise River is a wild natural waterway — it can never be considered completely safe. We urge everyone to wear a life jacket, stay alert, and make smart choices while out on the water."

During the official float season, Ada County Parks & Waterways offers equipment rentals and shuttle services between parks. Parking at Barber Park costs $7 per vehicle, while Ann Morrison Park parking is free.

New this year, Ada County launched the Barber Park Floater Hub, which provides real-time parking capacity information and river temperature data.

"The Boise River is a special place and we're fortunate to have such an amazing recreational resource in our community," said Scott Koberg, Director of Ada County Parks & Waterways. "It doesn't quite feel like summer in the Treasure Valley until the official float season starts on the Boise River."

Idaho state law requires children 14 and under to wear life jackets on the water, though officials recommend all floaters wear them. Free life jacket loaner stations are available at both parks.

"Floating the Boise River is a long-standing rite of passage for individuals and families in our community," said the Ada County Board of Commissioners. “We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with the City of Boise and Boise Fire to ensure everyone has a positive experience and access to proper safety information.”