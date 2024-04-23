Street Chic Boutique provides clothing to Boise's unhoused

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Street Chic Boutique is one of many services offered by Interfaith Sanctuary. The boutique offers free donated clothes to Boise's unhoused community.



The boutique is located at Interfaith's Pheonix building at 511 Americana Blvd.

You only get one chance to make a first impression. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis, from the shirt to the pants and down to the shoes. One fashion boutique is offering clothing to a community that’s often overlooked.

“Little pair of heels, oh my goodness yes,” says Deb Thorton.

Deb Thorton knows a little pair of heels can go a long way. That’s why she started the Street Chic Boutique at Interfaith Sanctuary, adding to the resources and services offered to Boise’s unhoused community.

She’s been involved with Interfaith for two years, earning herself a reputation.

“I’ve always known her fashion, I’ve always recognized the way in which she presents herself,” says Jodi Peterson Stigers, Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Deb Thorton says, “I just learned to realize I'm 65 years old I've never felt so confident in my life as I do right now. I mean I did myself well and that's what I want other ladies in this community to do.”

So Deb and Interfaith Executive Director, Jodi Peterson Stigers brought the idea to life.

“Is that what I think it is? It is, nice, nice slacks,” says Deb.

Offering free clothing items to people to wear to a job interview or court appearance.

Peterson-Stigers says, “We’re so program focused and it's all about really connecting people to the things that will make them feel hope again.”

Deb adds, “Somebody says well I like mid-like skirts, okay well let's go look at mid-like skirts, I like tank tops, okay let's go look at tank tops and then put a jacket with that.”

Deb continues, she says, “They do ask me for my opinion and I'm more than grateful to give it to them."

I asked Deb if she considers herself a fashion expert, and she said, “No, it's just me doing what I like to do.”

Street Chic Boutique is in need of men's clothing, hangers, and large and XL sizes for women.

You can donate on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the interfaith Pheonix location at 511 Americana Blvd.